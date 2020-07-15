Pet of the Week: Mika

Mika is a Shepherd/Husky mix and will be available adoption at the the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter beginning July 16. She is approximately two years old and weighs 63 pounds.
This beautiful dog is known for her good behavior. She is very friendly and good with people. She likes tummy rubs and being scratched behind the ear. Like many dogs her age, Mika likes playing outside and with toys. She does not like being cooped up indoors.
The folks at the shelter say Mika would do best in a home with active owners who like to play with their pets. She would be a great pet to take on family trips to the park and on leashed walks around the block.
When calling to ask about Mika, reference pet I.D. number #11741.
Visit Mika or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.