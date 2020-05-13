Little Man is a domestic medium hair cat available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He has been neutered and would make a great addition to any cat-loving family.
This adult boy is very friendly and used to being around humans. He likes to cuddle and relax, but is equally happy doing his own thing. A low maintenance cat, Little Man enjoys taking naps in the sun and chasing toys.
The folks at the shelter say Little Man is a very sweet cat and that he has been well taken care of during his stay. His fluffy coat is the envy of many a kitten.
When calling to ask about Little Man, reference pet I.D. number #11367.
Visit Little Man or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.