Pet of the Week: Link

Link is an adult domestic short hair cat. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
Though he is an older gentleman, the folks at the shelter say Link is as loving as any kitten. He likes to cuddle up in the sunshine for a nap, and he doesn’t mind spending time on his own. Link is an independent sort, prone to hiding up high in his cat tree when he needs a minute of quiet.
He is an easy-going cat and would be the perfect fit for someone looking for an adorable and relatively low maintenance addition to the family.
When calling to ask about Link, reference pet I.D. number #12038.
Visit Link or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.