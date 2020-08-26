Pet of the Week: Lindy

Lindy is a domestic short hair kitten. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
Lindy is a young cat with a feisty personality. She like to play and pounce with other cats and enjoys napping in high, out-of-reach places. She gets along well with other animals and humans.
The folks at the shelter say Lindy is overall a very calm cat and would make a great addition to any family, especially one looking to gain a new, low maintenance member.
When calling to ask about Lindy, reference pet I.D. number #11950.
Visit Lindy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.