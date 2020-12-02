Kevin is a teen Domestic Short Hair cat. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This little guy is quiet and cuddly. He is shy around new people but warms up quickly. According to the folks at the shelter, Kevin is a well-behaved cat who enjoys relaxing in the sunshine and climbing to the tallest parts of the cat tree in the kitten room.
Kevin has not shown any signs of aggression and does not have a tendency to scratch or claw at others. He would be a particularly good fit for a family with older children, as he can be a little skittish around young kids.
When calling to ask about Kevin, reference pet I.D. number #12400.
Visit Kevin or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.