Pet of the Week: Juno

Juno is a Domestic Short Hair kitten. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This little girl loves people, including children. She gets along well with other animals and, according to the folks at the shelter, has a very playful attitude. She likes playing with toys, cuddling and getting scratches behind her ear.
Juno has not shown any signs of aggression and does not have a tendency to scratch or claw at others. She would be a great fit for any family but especially one looking to adopt a fun, energetic kitten who they can both relax on the couch and play with.
When calling to ask about Juno, reference pet I.D. number #12378.
Visit Juno or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine. For the month of November only, adoption fees for animals have been dropped to $30.