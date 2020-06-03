Pet of the Week: Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a 6-month-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He weighs 35 pounds and is looking for a new home to call his own.
This boy is shy when he first meets new people but is quick to warm up to them. He enjoys running outside, chewing toys, belly rubs and ear scratches. He has a lot of energy and is very eager to play.
The folks at the shelter say Jeffrey has a wonderful personality. He is sweet and loving, and he doesn’t show any signs of aggression or bad behavior. He would make a great pet for any family, but would be especially perfect for families with lots of space for a dog to run around.
When calling to ask about Jeffrey, reference pet I.D. number #11423.
Visit Jeffrey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.