Pet of the Week: Jeanie

Jeanie is a 12-week-old, female Shepherd mix. She weighs 12 pounds and is currently available for adoption, looking for a wonderful new family to call her own.
A shy girl, this puppy is still young and is looking for a home where she can be taught tricks and given treats. She has a sweet disposition and does well around people. She is a tiny girl, but her heart is big.
The folks at the shelter say Jeanie may take a minute or two to warm up to you, but she is a sweetheart once she has decided you are a friend. She likes cuddles, belly scratches and behind-the-ear pets.
When calling to ask about Jeanie, reference pet I.D. number #11107.
Visit Jeanie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.