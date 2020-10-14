Jay is an adult Domestic Short Hair cat. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
He is a very sweet cat who likes to take naps and cuddle up to his human friends. Jay enjoys playing with toys as well, especially feather wands. Chasing is one of his favorite activities, as are games of keep-away.
The folks at the shelter say Jay is an affectionate cat who plays well with other animals and people. He would do well in a home with adults and children.
When calling to ask about Jay, reference pet I.D. number #12226.
Visit Jay or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.