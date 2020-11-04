Pet of the Week: Freya

Freya is a spayed female Collie mix. She is approximately one year old and weighs 37 pounds. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This young girl is a friendly, fun-loving pet. She does not like to sit still or be confined to the indoors for too long. She prefers playing outside in the grass, chasing tennis balls and playing tug-of-war. Freya would make a great playmate for young children who she can grow up alongside.
The folks at the shelter say that though Freya is energetic, she is incredibly caring as well. She has not showed any signs of aggression and would do well around families. She gets along well with other dogs but is less friendly with cats.
When calling to ask about Freya, reference pet I.D. number #12297.
Visit Freya or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.