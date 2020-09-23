Pet of the Week: Dixie

Dixie is a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. She weighs 49 pounds and is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This friendly girl is active, affectionate and outgoing. She loves spending time with people and other animals. She also enjoys athletic activities, like swimming or playing marathon games of fetch. The folks at the shelter say Dixie would do best in a home with a family that can accommodate her desire for exercise and daily play.
Dixie would be the perfect companion for children who need to burn off energy during the day. She has not shown any signs of aggression and seems to enjoy spending time with little humans.
When calling to ask about Dixie, reference pet I.D. number #12106.
Visit Dixie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.