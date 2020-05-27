Pet of the Week: Davey

Davey is a 6-month-old Labrador Retriever mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He weighs 32-pounds and is a sweet boy looking for his forever home.
This pup is floppy and friendly, a little shy at first, but very quickly gets used to new people. He likes playing with toys, running outside and belly rubs.
The folks at the shelter say Davey has a sweet disposition and is a favorite among staffers. Like most labs, he has a lot of energy and would be a particularly good fit for any family looking to adopt a playful new pet.
When calling to ask about Davey, reference pet I.D. number #11421.
Visit Davey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.