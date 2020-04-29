Pet of the Week: Charlotte

Charlotte is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier. She weighs approximately 42 pounds and will officially be available for adoption on Thursday.
This girl is just the sort of companion most families are looking for. Full of boundless energy, Charlotte loves to play and shower the humans she cares about with love and affection. American Staffordshire Terriers are known in the dog world for being easy to train, and she is no exception! She is eager to please, especially if treats are on the table.
The folks at the shelter say Charlotte is very strong but also a complete cuddle bug. She likes chewing toys, running and playing fetch out in the yard.
When calling to ask about her, reference pet I.D. number #11319.
Visit Charlotte or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.