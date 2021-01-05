Carol is a female Heeler mix who will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter on Friday, Jan. 8.
At approximately 8 months old, Carol weighs 34 pounds. She is a very smart young pup who loves working out puzzles and retrieving toys. The folks at the shelter say she is also very athletic and would make a great companion on hikes or jogs.
Carol gets along well with humans and loves playing games of chase, tug-of-war and Frisbee. Because of this, she would likely do best in a home where lots of physical activity is made available to her.
When calling to ask about Carol, reference pet I.D. number 12489.
Visit Carol or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.