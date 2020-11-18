Callie is a Domestic Short Hair Kitten. She is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This young kitten is gentle and gets along incredibly well with both humans and other animals. She likes being around other kittens who like to play and has a lot of energy. She especially enjoys playing with feathered toys and chasing after bells.
Callie does not show any signs of aggression and is not a scratcher by nature. She is calm and would be a good fit for a family looking for a new addition to grow up in their home. The folks at the shelter said she would be an especially good pet for anyone who likes low maintenance pets.
When calling to ask about Callie, reference pet I.D. number #12365.
Visit Callie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine. For the month of November only, adoption fees for animals have been dropped to $30.