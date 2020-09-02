Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue is an eight-month-old Hound mix. He is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
The folks at the shelter say Blue is 37 pounds of pure fun. He likes to play with people, toys and other animals, and has tons of energy. He does not like to sit still for too long.
Blue is an independent, easy-going dog that likes athletic activities like playing chase or fetch. He would be the perfect companion for any hiker or runner. He needs a home with space to exercise.
When calling to ask about Blue, reference pet I.D. number #12006.
Visit Blue or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.