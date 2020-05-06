Banjo is a 3-year-old Spitz/Chow mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He weighs approximately 26 pounds and will officially be available for adoption on Thursday.
This small boy has already been neutered and would be the perfect companion for most families. He is energetic and playful, and he does well with children, adults and other pets. Banjo also enjoys belly rubs, treats and a good cuddle.
The folks at the shelter say Banjo is one of the sweetest pups they have had in a while and are enjoying spending time with him while he is with them. He gets lots of treats from staff who love his personality.
When calling to ask about Banjo, reference pet I.D. number #11342.
Visit Banjo or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.