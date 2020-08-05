Pet of the Week: Baby

Baby is a female Shepherd mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. She is approximately five years old and weighs 38 pounds.
The folks at the shelter say Baby is a sweet dog with a playful, energetic attitude. She loves playing tug-of-war, running around outside and belly rubs. Baby is not a particularly shy animal and gets along well with new people.
Baby is looking for a new family to join. She would be a great companion to take on long hikes, walks or trips to the park. She would do well in a home with both adults and children, and she is comfortable around other animals.
When calling to ask about Baby, reference pet I.D. number #11850.
Visit Baby or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.