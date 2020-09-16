Pet of the Week: Archie

Archie is a 1-year-old Heeler/Labrador mix. He weighs 49 pounds and is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This boy is a bundle of energy who loves playing chase, running outside, tug-of-war and jumping for Frisbees. The folks at the shelter say Archie would do best in a home with an active family. He would be an especially good running partner.
Archie is easy-going, smart and curious. He does well with other pets and children. He is heart worm negative.
When calling to ask about Archie, reference pet I.D. number #12070.
Visit Archie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.