Pet of the Week: Angel

Angel is an adult Domestic Short Hair cat available for adoption at the the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
This feline is known for her sweet personality and love of cuddles. She is not an overly friendly cat but also does not enjoy spending long periods of time alone, instead preferring to be able to interact freely with her humans as she chooses throughout the day.
The folks at the shelter say Angel would do particularly well in a home with adult owners. She does not show any signs of aggression around humans.
When calling to ask about Angel, reference pet I.D. number #11678.
Visit Angel or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, located at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.