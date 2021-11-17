The Sonoraville High School football team came up just shy of reaching the GHSA 3A state playoffs, but a few of the Phoenix players still had some of the best numbers regarding statistics at season's end.
Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Pate was the league's top quarterback numbers-wise, leading the Region in a few categories including passing yardage, touchdown tosses, and total yardage as he was also one of the district's top rushers.
Pate finished with 2,193 yards passing on 10 games on 128-of-216 attempts with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had 10 more scoring passes than the second-highest amount, which was 14 from Adairsville senior Jonathan Gough.
Pate also had over 600 more yards in the air than the second most from Coahulla Creek junior Kace Kinnamon, who had 1,532 yards passing in the Colts' 10 outings.
Pate, who showed the the ability to get outside the pocket and scramble when he had too, was also the fourth leading rusher in Region 6 with 658 yards on 90 carries and he ran for seven scores to account for 31 touchdowns this year throwing and run.
He also averaged over seven yards per carry and his longest run was a 33-yard pickup.
LaFayette junior Jaylen Ramsey was the league's leading rusher and the only person to pass that magical 1,000-yard number, finishing with 1,002 yards on 176 carries and he had seven touchdowns.
Eli Agnew of Adairsville is second with 974 yards on 161 carries and seven touchdowns, but those totals are for the 11 games after the Tigers saw their season end, 29-22 last Friday night to Oconee County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Coahulla Creek senior Tyler Locklear was third with 793 yards and 11 touchdowns on 166 rushes and Pate was after him.
That combined rushing and throwing yardage also gave him the league lead in total yards offensively with 2,851, meaning he was producing 285.1 yards per game for his team.
Junior Zach Lyles was the Phoenix's second-leading rusher with 478 yards on just 60 carries in seven games. And he didn't play very much in a few of those team because of a nagging injury, but when he was on the field, was incredibly productive.
Freshman Wyatt Springfield had an amazing rookie season and was the feature back when Lyles coudn't go and he had 300 yards on the ground on 76 carries. He also ran for a pair of scores.
Junior wide receiver Brant Bryant, Lyles and Pate each were in the top 10 in scoring with eight touchdowns apiece.
Bryant caught six touchdown passes and ran for two more while Lyles had three on the ground and five through the air. Pate ran for seven scores and also caught on a touchdown pass on a trick play for his eight trips over the goal line.
Springfield, along with junior receiver Nicholas Beddington, also had 30 points each this year with each scoring five times.
Bryant was also the Region leader in receiving yardage, netting 683 yards on his 32 receptions and he took six of those to the house. His longest catch was for 75 yards.
Beddington also had 32 catches, collecting 419 yards on those grabs and he scored four touchdowns.
Lyles, in limited duties, had 16 receptions for 322 yards or just a tad of 20 yards per grab. He also had a screen pass he took 74 yards for a touchdown on his biggest play of the season.
Springfield caught 18 more passes for 233 yards and junior tight end Ridge Redd also had 12 more grabs for 199 yards and one touchdown.
Those numbers gave the Phoenix five of the top 16 receivers in the region.
Between receiving and rushing, Lyles ended the year with exactly 800 yards total or over 100 yards per game because he participated in seven games.
Bryant had 763 yards in total offense for 73.6 per game and Springfield had 533 combined in passes and carries.
Defensively, sophomore Tristan Mullins led the Region and his team in tackles with 114 in his team's 10 games. He had 69 solo rundowns and 45 assisted bring-downs.
Springfield, who had a beast of a year at outside linebacker was second on the Phoenix with 77 tackles, showing how dominant Mullins' play was at time.
Springfield had 52 solo tackles and was part of 25 more.
Bryant was another guy who was a terror on both sides of the ball and he was third with 75 tackles in 2021. He made 30 of those by himself and assisted on 45 more.
Senior defensive end Jebb Knight was fourth on the team with 70 and 50 of those were solos with 20 more coming on assists.
Junior linebacker Zach Mcafee was fifth on his team and fifth among the top 12 tacklers in the Region, recording 67 this year. A total of 36 his rundowns were of the solo variety and he helped out on 31 others.
Four players in the Region tied for first in interceptions with four each and Bryant and Beddington were two of the four as the Phoneix had 14 as a team this season.
Despite missing the first three games and never playing the spot before, junior foreign exchange student/soccer player Ivan Agua was the third highest-scoring kicker in the Region with 32 points.
Agua, who hit the game-winner to beat LaFayette, was 26-of-32 on his extra-point tries and he made two field goals, but he was a point away from tying for second and two points away from finishing for second place.
Rockmart's kicker led the league with 53 points and he had 20 more points than Adairsville freshman Arthur Lefler was scored 33 points. But all of his came on extra-points tries and he was perfect on the year with a 33-for-33 showing.
Sonoraville end the year at 6-4 and 4-4 in 3A Region 6. Next year, the Phoenix will be in 4A Region 7.