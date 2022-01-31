With senior post player Kim Passley scoring 14 of her team's first 20 points, the Gordon Central girls basketball team got off to a hot start last Friday night against Pepperell and would never be headed off in taking an important 49-28 victory in 2A Region 7 action.
The win kept the Lady Warriors in the middle of the Region 7 playoff picture as they try to close strong with just two games left on the schedule after Tuesday night's home date with league-leading Fannin County. (Details were not available at press time).
The victory over Pepperell put Gordon Central a game ahead of the Dragons in the Region standings to begin this week as the Lady Warriors improved to 5-4 with the win while the Dragons fell to 4-5.
From the start, the 6-foot-1 Passley was the difference, frustrating the Dragons out front when she was the first person they encountered in Gordon Central's pressure defense or when she was roaming inside for layups and/or trips to the free throw line.
Beside Passley paving the way offensively, the Lady Warriors also played that "aggressive, in-your-face pressure defense," that head coach Maci Mills likes to see, very well, forcing the Dragons into an eight-minute scoreless stretch in the first half and giving up just four points in the fourth quarter to step on any comeback hopes the visitors may have had.
The Dragons were content to work the ball around the perimeter and take a lot of three's most of the game, but the Warriors didn't give them a lot of good looks at the basket. The visitors would finish with six trey's for the game, but the rest of their points came on just five made baskets.
Gordon Central would trail just one time all night long and that came less than a minute into the game.
Senior forward Cassie Chastain started the night for the winners with a driving layup and less than 15 seconds gone off the clock, but Pepperell hit a three-pointer on its first shot attempt for a 3-2 advantage just 40 ticks later.
A minute after that, Passley got her big night going with a pair of free throws and Gordon Central would never trail again, taking a 4-3 lead.
The Warriors then forced a steal and on the fast break, Chastain first took a pass and then gave it back to a streaking Raniyah Ellis for the nice layup that put them in front, 6-3.
A Pepperell bucket cut it back to one at 6-5, but Passley made four more foul shots with a layup in between the pair of two-shot attempts to push the hosts margin to 12-7.
The Dragons hit a short shot to close it to 12-9, but that would be their last basket for a long while as they went the last minute of the first quarter and the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second without a point.
GC, on the other hand, ended the first quarter strong, adding five points on three more Passley foul shots and a Chastain layup for a 17-9 lead after one.
They would score the first 12 points of the second quarter to take their first 20-point lead of the night before halftime at 29-9 on a Chastain runner in the lane.
Passley scored half of that dozen on a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays, scoring the shot and then making the free throw. Senior guard Brooke Wilson had four of them with two foul shots and a jumper from the elbow.
The Dragons would get their only points of the quarter on a 3-point shot with just 2.2 seconds left in the half, dropping Gordon Central's lead to 29-12 at the halftime.
Besides her play in the second, Passley also proved she is one tough cookie, limping off badly as her team built their lead, but returning less than five minutes later as Mills called a smart timeout to give her skilled big girl some time to heal.
The Dragons would hit four three's in the third period to stay within range of their hosts and even cut the gap to 12 at one point late in the quarter, but would get no closer.
Their final shot from long range left Gordon Central with a 36-24 lead with just over two minutes left, but Rachel Raley answered with a three from the Warriors and Wilson made two more foul shots, giving the locals a 43-24 lead to start the closing eight minutes.
Gordon Central improved to 12-8 on the year with the win while Pepperell fell to 12-8 on the season with the loss.