Pamela Harris was recently awarded the Community Connections recognition by the Gordon County Board of Education. In her role as human relations coordinator for the newly opened Calhoun Food City, she began making connections with the school district early in the process, with initial contact as early as August of 2019.
Most recently she was instrumental in making Sonoraville Elementary School’s math night at Food City a huge success and is working to assist other schools in replicating that event, as well as providing other learning opportunities for students throughout the district. The Gordon County Board of Education honored Harris with a gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank.