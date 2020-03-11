Community Connections March

Pictured are Amy Beason, Sonoraville Elementary principal; Jill Upchurch, Sonoraville Elementary teacher who worked with Pamela Harris on math night; Pamela Harris; Kimberly Fraker, superintendent; and board members Dana Stewart, Bobby Hall, Chris Johnson, Eddie Hall, Kacee Smith and Charlie Walraven.

 Contributed

Pamela Harris was recently awarded the Community Connections recognition by the Gordon County Board of Education. In her role as human relations coordinator for the newly opened Calhoun Food City, she began making connections with the school district early in the process, with initial contact as early as August of 2019. 

Most recently she was instrumental in making Sonoraville Elementary School’s math night at Food City a huge success and is working to assist other schools in replicating that event, as well as providing other learning opportunities for students throughout the district. The Gordon County Board of Education honored Harris with a gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank.

Recommended for you