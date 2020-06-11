Owen Security Solutions, a locally-owned and operated security and technology company, announces its recent acquisition of the Cartersville branch of Priority One Security Inc. this week.
Owen Security finalized the acquisition of the Cartersville company on Tuesday and welcomed three former Priority One employees to the Owen Security team. Including the customer-base most recently acquired, Owen Security Solutions now serves more than 8,000 customers in the Northwest Georgia area.
“Our team is delighted and inspired by the acquisition of a respected competitor in the Bartow County community,” said Justin Owen, president of Owen Security Solutions. “We are excited by the growth of our family-owned company and look forward to providing services to the many new customers in Cartersville and surrounding areas."
Priority One Security, a low-voltage contractor specializing in the maintenance of security and life-safety systems, was established in 1996 and will continue to serve its customers and accounts in North Carolina and South Carolina.
For nearly 50 years, Owen Security Solutions has been a locally-owned and operated business committed to providing North Georgia with trusted service and premier solutions for the protection of lives and property.
For more information on the products and services provided by Owen Security Solutions, please visit www.OwenSecuritySolutions.com.