Owen Security Solutions is pleased to announce and welcome Calhoun-native Kacee Smith as director of sales, beginning August 2020. In this position, Smith will be responsible for the leadership and direction of Owen Security Solutions’ team of sales and security advisors. He will also work to develop new business opportunities, cultivate relationships, and generate opportunities for growth for the local technology solutions leader.
“I am extremely excited to have Kacee join our team,” said Justin Owen, president and owner of Owen Security Solutions. “Kacee brings a wealth of knowledge, not only in sales and marketing, but also in business and leadership. I know that he will elevate not only our sales team, but our leadership team and entire company as well! I am humbled that our existing team can attract such talented and like-minded people, and I look forward to what the future holds for our company.”
Smith is a life-long resident of Calhoun, a 2005 graduate of Gordon Central High School, and earned a marketing management degree from Georgia Northwestern Technical College. With the goal of combining his passion for football and community, Smith then founded the Georgia Rampage, a professional indoor football team, where he served as president and general manager. He later also served as president of the X-League Professional Indoor Football League.
Smith’s passion for developing, nurturing and expanding relationships has since led him to the insurance industry, where he enjoys meeting new people, understanding their needs and the opportunity to educate on the importance of not only being insured, but being insured properly.
“I am very excited to join Owen Security Solutions and look forward to this new adventure,” said Smith. “I have spent years educating my customers, friends and neighbors on the importance of properly insuring their lives, homes and businesses, and it gives me great pleasure to join a team that is dedicated to securing and protecting those same lives, homes and businesses.”
Smith is also the elected official for Post 5 of the Gordon County Board of Education and an active participant in many local benefits and fundraising events. He is supported by his wife, Belinda, and two children, Kacedon and Kacelee.