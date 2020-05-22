Owen Security Solutions was named to the No. 85 spot on Security Distributing and Marketing Magazine’s list of the nation’s Top 100 security companies this week.
“I am extremely proud of our team for another year of accomplishments and growth,” said president and owner Justin Owen when the news was announced. “This group of individuals is driven and dedicated to seeing our company not only succeed but thrive, and they are determined to accomplish great things! As always, without our loyal customers and supportive community, this would not be possible.”
SDM is a trade media that provides security professionals with industry news, insights and technical solutions. Its Top 100 list is released each spring and has ranked U.S. companies that provide the sales, installation, service and monitoring of electronic security and life safety systems to residential and non-residential customers for the last 28 years.
Owen Security Solutions, which employs more than 40 individuals and serves more than 7,000 customers from metro-Atlanta to the areas surrounding Chattanooga, Tennessee, has made the list every year since 2017.
The ranking is based on information provided to or, in a few cases, estimated by, SDM. According to the magazine’s website, ranked companies were asked to submit either an audited or reviewed financial statement, or a copy of their income tax return showing total gross receipts for the stated period. For Owen Security, the total gross revenue reported for 2019 was $6,608,320.
Owen Security Solutions is part of the Electronic Security Association, the Georgia Security Chapter, National Institute for Certification in Engineering technologies, the local Chambers of Commerce for the communities it serves, as well as a member of the Honeywell Authorized Dealer Program and the DMP Dealer Program.
For more information about SDM or Owen Security Solutions, visit https://www.sdmmag.com/2020-SDM-100-Rankings and www.OwenSecurity.com.