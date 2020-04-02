Jason Hawkins said he was in awe Thursday evening as staff members of AdventHealth Gordon walked from the entrance of the hospital and were greeted by a cacophony of blaring car horns and shouts of thanks from a parking lot full of grateful community members who turned out to show their support.
"That's a moment that will echo forever in time for me," he said afterward.
Hawkins, a pre-K teacher at Calhoun Primary, was one of several who helped orchestrate the event, and he led a group prayer effort broadcast and shared live on Facebook. He said the event was a culmination of many people looking for a way to do something to give back to those people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of people realized the need to do something to not only show our appreciation for people on the front lines, but to pray for and over them as well," he said.
The lower parking lot was overflowing with vehicles, while the upper lot was near capacity as well. Those in attendance shot video on their smart phones, waved signs, shouted their appreciation and honked horns.
The event was originally scheduled for Friday evening but had to be moved up one day following Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of a shelter in place order. Although it was only a few days in the making, Hawkins was thrilled with the result.
"We were all just blown away at the turnout. It far surpassed what we could have hoped and dreamed of," he said.
The gathering allowed local residents to show their support while also maintaining a safe social distance, and Hawkins pointed out that it also served to show the patients who aren't currently allowed to have visitors due to the pandemic that the community stands behind them as well.
He said he was particularly touched when he received a text message from two paramedics who said they were watching his prayer on Facebook from an ambulance and were grateful for his words.
"Growing up, I always thought superheroes wore capes. This is a great reminder that real superheroes wear scrubs and lab coats and badges and holsters and helmets and heavy coats," Hawkins said.
One person in attendance was dressed like an actual comic book superhero.
Nick Sergent, an evangelist with Shift Forward Ministries, was wearing a Captain America costume, complete with the iconic shield. His wife, Mary, works at AdventHealth Gordon, and Sergent said they wanted to do something for the staff, so they purchased 200 $10 gift cards from Chick-fil-A.
"Since we can't bring them food to feed them, at least we give them a gift card to get lunch," he said.