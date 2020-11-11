The Gordon County Young Farmers are currently selling smoked Boston butts and turkeys as part of their Thanksgiving fundraiser. Prices for the meats range from $35 to $55 dollars based on size and cut of meat, with funds raised going toward the organization’s upcoming Classic Livestock show and scholarships for local students.
Boston butts are available for $35 (whole, 7-9 pounds) and $40 (pulled, 7-9 pounds), and turkeys are available for $55 (whole, 10+ pounds). They are smoked fresh, according to GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr, and will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Payne Farm and Produce, located at 204 Salem Road S.W. in Calhoun.
The Classic Livestock show, which typically allows youth from local and neighboring communities without a Young Farmer chapter to participate alongside the members of the GCYF, will be held Saturday, Jan.9 at Murray County High School. There will be no Friday evening events this year.
Information about the show can be found online at https://sway.office.com/fulAxXqZrRB99RfZ?ref=Link.
The deadline for orders from the GCYF Thanksgiving fundraiser is Tuesday, Nov. 17. To place orders, contact Annemarie Carr at acarr@gcbe.org or 770-519-3619. Payment is due at pick-up.