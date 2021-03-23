DEAR EDITOR:
America has an obsession with tearing down, building over, covering up and denying the past.
On my travels to London, England and Egypt in the 1990s, I walked down streets that had buildings a hundred years or older in-between more modern attempts at updated architecture. But within the new, England held onto some of her past. Some in memorials of battles, lost or won, honoring the victors and fallen, like Trafalgar Square, while others remained to mark the spot of an unforgettable crime, like the Three Bells Tavern, where Jack the Ripper very likely drank with others before he wandered the streets of Whitechapel. Even Egypt still has no longer worshipped gods of stone to remind them of their ancient past.
At least the Calhoun VFW was named after a real war hero, 24-year-old Pvt. Renis W. Barrett, a fallen veteran that hasn’t been completely forgotten since he gave his life in service for our country in 1945.
In the 1990s, I disappointedly watched as a co-worker, who had been in the National Guard during Desert Storm, proudly rode through the downtown Calhoun streets in a parade honoring war veterans. Sadly, he had never left the United States during that Iraqi conflict that cost too many lives, yet here sat this non-war hero, taking credit for those who had gone to war and made sacrifices. This fake hero, co-worker, riding on the backs of real heroes, bragged at work that he spent his war service time shooting at chipmunks in the desert out west. I won’t dishonor all the real heroes of wars by mentioning his name. If you don’t tell the truth, and remember the real past, anyone can rewrite history to become something they were not, as he selfishly proved, to my disapproval.
My dad was a Veteran of a real Foreign War, in Korea in the 1950s. He went and served his country, then came home to Calhoun, and married and had two-children. I spent a lot of my very early youth on the grounds around the Calhoun VFW. I climbed on the roof once to play Spiderman. And there used to be a small playground at the far end of the baseball field alongside the local VFW, where I also played a lot as a child. It had a few swings, a see-saw and an unusual merry-go-round. And, once there was a Put-Put Golf course on the VFW grounds as well. They are gone now, the playground and golf course, but I still remember them.
These days there are unhappy segments of society that seem to want to erase all of the past, good and bad. The tragedy of that is if we forget the past, it tends to repeat itself. For the past few years, I have been reading about, and trying to understand the most oppressed group of people in world history, and their curiously different way of looking at and remembering and dealing with their past, their trials and tribulations and struggles. The Jewish people have been enduring rejection, exile, religious persecution, and even attempted mass extermination for the past three-thousand-plus years. But instead of building over their past, they have turned their triumphs and tragedies into Holidays (or Holy Days) to help them clearly and vividly remember the struggles of their forefathers, and to honor The GOD, who brought them through their trials, the same GOD who punished them for their transgressions.
While Easter covers the final three days of Jesus’ life, it is built over the original Jewish Passover which lasts for eight days and commemorates the Hebrew’s freedom from slavery over a thousand years earlier. Unlike most celebrations where people overindulge, the Jewish/Hebrew people take actions to commemorate their ancestors and to remember and honor their past struggles and to remember what GOD did for them. They spend the week not eating leavened bread and a host of other difficult observances and celebrations to remind them of the struggles their ancestors went through on their journey through a troubled world in previous Biblical Times. I’m not aware of any of the Hebrew descendants who want the Egyptian Pyramids or stone statues torn down. Quite the opposite, they stand as a reminder of the Hebrew’s own difficult past, and as evidence that they found the True GOD, who then led them and delivered them and remains with them while the stone god statues have become silent memorials to the past they overcame.
When I was four years old my parents divorced. My mother left me behind. I have never forgotten the struggles and the scars that my abandonment left on me. But there is one thing that outshines the pain in my past. It is the memory of the best Dad who ever lived.
While we were “poor” in the financial meaning and definition of the word, I never wanted for anything.
My dad, Willie Vance Holmes, worked long hours to make sure that my brother and I had what we needed and never went without, although he often did. Before I started school, my dad would pick me up from a babysitter, then carry me to my aunt Louise’s house, a few houses down from the VFW on Line Street, so I could play with my two cousins. When it started to get dark, and it was time for them to go in the house, I would walk to the VFW and climb the two-steps and reach up to ring the doorbell and ask for my “diddy.”
See, back then I had a slight speech impediment that embarrassed me, but brought great joy to my uncle, who played my jumbled words on a tape recorder for others, who sat around and laughed at my speech issue with him, as I stood outside grandma Minnie’s living room window crying in shame.
My aunt didn’t really approve of my dad spending every weeknight at the Local VFW post 5376, because she was a hellfire and brimstone Baptist and drinking and most everything else was a “sin” to her, and she mistakenly thought the VFW was only a “beer joint.” But she did not know everything that was going on. One night I found out the real reason my father frequented the Calhoun VFW routinely. There was a window above eye level that let the steam out of the showers where my dad went to bathe each night at the local VFW.
See, we did not have a shower at home, nor even hot water in our house. My dad boiled water in a kettle on the stove for a galvanized foot tub that he gave me a bath in every night. His day’s work didn’t end when he got off from his day job. And, much to my brother’s embarrassment, we had probably the last outhouse in our backyard, about two-miles from downtown Calhoun in 1976 when daddy died.
I can remember once when the VFW spread sheets of metal on top of cement blocks along the baseball field side of the building. They built a fire underneath it and grilled half-chickens for everyone along the entire length of the whole building throughout the night and day. The wonderful Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, many of them wives of its veterans, proudly made potato salad and other sides to feed and serve the masses without complaining. And, it wasn’t considered “politically incorrect” for them to do most of the cooking, because, back then they were the better cooks. I had never seen, or eaten a complete half- chicken in my life before then. No one anywhere around town went hungry that weekend.
That was back in the days when people really cared about each other, including their neighbors and strangers, like GOD, The HEAVENLY FATHER, told us to do, all the way back from the beginning, which many of us seem to forget these days while we are trying to erase the parts of the past we don’t like remembering.
There is no statue of my wonderful dad anywhere, only a tombstone reminder of where he is laid to rest at Damascus, after serving his country and raising his two sons as best he could with what he had to work with. But there is a building, a monument you could say, a place built to serve and honor him and the other true heroes of any U.S. war, who might have need of someone understanding or sympathetic to their shared struggles and experiences. And, Thanks to the service and sacrifice of one young man, named Renis W. Barrett, hopefully there always will be.
Whenever I drive by the VFW, I still look over at the now bricked-in windows where I once called out to my dad to tell him I was ready to go home. So many of the places I knew with him alive, are now gone, but I still remember them and him. And, I don’t let the pain of my past embarrassment and shame over my speech impediment or “poor” status, bother me, because I learned from the Jewish people, that Moses, the man who spoke directly to The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, also had a speech impediment. From the children of GOD, I learned not just to celebrate a victory, but to honor the good and hold onto the bad. To remember the joy and the pain, because they are what led me to where I am today.
They are hard won lessons, I am determined to remember, so I don’t falter and have to repeat, or forget so they are ever lost. Last year, during the Jewish Passover, I went without eating leavened bread (nothing that contains grains or yeast that rises, including cake or dough of any kind, it’s not as easy as one would think) to show GOD, who has done everything for me, that I would do something for HIM, instead of focusing on my own disabilities and physical pain and my reasons to complain. I learned that honoring the unpleasant past can have its place in our lives too. I don’t run from my poor past, or deny my painful issues I was once silent about, or allow anyone who ever hurt me to have any more power over my life, because it’s not just my life, I am what The Creator of this world and Universe made me. HE has given me so much more to be Thankful for, than I can remember from all the difficulties of my past combined.
I hope they will find the funds they need to keep the local Calhoun VFW standing. It was a place where my dad, Vance Holmes, could go and shower and then sit and talk to other men who actually served our country, and no doubt understood how he must have felt about a war he was in that he was never able to talk about to me.
Youngest son of The Best Dad who ever lived and child of The MOST HIGH HEAVENLY FATHER of all Creation,
Randall k. Holmes