On Sunday, June 5, my friend and I stopped in Calhoun going returning home from Atlanta to Dalton. Getting back in our car we realized one of our tires was almost flat.
The air machine at Love's wasn't working and while inquiring about it in the store the cashier asked an employee of Speedco truck repair if he had any ideas. He came and looked at the tire and said he'd be back in 15 minutes. When he got off to change it (and did), but in the mean time a couple and their young son -- and cute little bulldog named Nova -- stopped with there RV, and the husband changed the tire. They were Calhoun residents.
By that time, the employee at Speedco came back over where they all suggested to not try and make it home with the spare. An employee of the convenience store had came out to check on us and told us she was getting off work and would lead us the back way to Walmart. There, two young men jumped right on it and had us on our way home within 30 minutes.
What I'm getting at is ... it was Sunday, and these people were on their way home from work and travel. Nobody would take money for their help or inconvenience.
In a world today where it's all about yourself and people taking advantage of each other there is goodness and compassion in the city of Calhoun.
That tire could have blown anytime on the interstate, but God took care of us, and placed all those citizens of your town in our path.
I hope the clerk at Love's and employee at Speedco will be sought out and praised for willing to go above and beyond on a hot Sunday afternoon.