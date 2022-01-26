DEAR EDITOR:
Our son Lathan had a medical emergency on Christmas Eve. Here is our story from start to finish. This is a story of our gratitude and a testimony of God’s goodness.
We started off the day having breakfast with family and getting ready to attend the Christmas Extravaganza at Savannah Theatre. We ate breakfast, played, and got ready for the show. All the while, Lathan acted completely normal. He didn’t feel warm or even have a sniffle. We arrived for the show, which had record attendance since the beginning of the pandemic. It was a packed house! We had purchased tickets months back after planning our trip. After arriving in Savannah, we purchased tickets for my dad, Garett, and Erin. Their tickets were located in the balcony.
We enjoyed the first half of the show! I remember thinking how incredible it was that they made known the REAL reason for the season. God sent his only son to be born and die to save us from our sin! During intermission, Lathan fell asleep (it was the twins usual nap time). Emerie decided that she wanted to go sit with my dad during the second half of the show. Of course, we obliged.
After the show began, Jaclinn (my sister-in-law) decided to hold Lathan. Monroe had just fallen asleep. My brother in law Blake noticed Lathan began kicking him. He knew something was off. The theatre was dark, but somehow he noticed that Lathan’s eyes had rolled back into the back of his head.
Blake asked Jaclinn what was going on with him. Jaclinn then told me something wasn’t right with Lathan. She passed his lifeless body to me and Blake. Blake immediately took him and I knew something wasn’t right.
We rushed out of the theatre to the lobby where I immediately screamed for someone to call 911. I sat Monroe on the floor and told Blake to lay Lathan on the floor. I did a sternal rub ... nothing. I checked for a pulse ... nothing. I immediately began CPR on our son.
Blake was right beside me trying to keep his airway open. I did CPR for what seemed like forever. After a little while, an older gentleman maybe in his 60s came up beside Blake, placed his hand on his shoulder, and said, “I’ve got this son.” It was at that time that Blake stepped back and sat against the wall. Believing this man was medical and could assist me during this nightmare.
While this was going on, the theatre staff cut the lights on and asked for anyone medical to come and assist in the lobby. My dad looked over the balcony and noticed we were not in our seats. He thought that I had gone to assist someone that needed help. After the actors asked for medical assistance, they then told the audience that they needed to pray for us. When I say God is good, HE IS GOOD! Over 500 people praying for our son!
While performing CPR, I heard, “I’m a nurse, let me take over.” I told the lady that I was a nurse practitioner and kept doing CPR. All while praying to God, “PLEASE. Not today, God. PLEASE, NO!” I then heard a man say, “I’m a respiratory therapist, what can I do?” I told him, “PLEASE FIND A PULSE ON MY CHILD!” While all of this was going on, I had the most precious lady behind me. She kept rubbing my back and praying for me and Lathan while I was doing CPR. It was at that moment when the respiratory therapist found a pulse! PRAISE GOD.
Lathan began to moving around slightly. His color returning from a previous mottled color. First responders arrived. We placed Lathan on an AED monitor and oxygen. I told them what happened, his medical history, and apparently about my pregnancy, and him being a twin (I don’t recall any of this). I do remember asking them to go ahead and start and IV, and they said they could not (they were firemen), so I told them I was a nurse practitioner and asked if I could (they just don’t carry IV start kits on the truck).
The medics arrived shortly after and he began crying. MUSIC TO OUR SOUL. They placed him on the stretcher and we got into the ambulance. I again explained what had happened to the medic while she tried to start an IV. The back doors of the ambulance were open where I saw my dad and Garett. One of the performers standing between them. I remember him saying, “You hear that?” Both of them puzzled. He then said, “he’s crying, he’s going to be ok.”
We took off shortly after when we found ourselves at Memorial Children’s Hospital. We were met with two to three nurses and the on duty nurse practitioner. One of the nurses took our son like he was her own. She walked him into the room and showed him cartoons on the TV. Blake getting Lathan registered and entered into the computer, and I speaking with the nurse practitioner. We decided to proceed with blood work, flu/COVID testing, an EKG, blood gas, and chest X-ray. All vitals were normal at this time, except his rectal temperature was 102.2. The temperature made me believe, and later confirmed the cause of this episode was a febrile seizure.
His blood work, EKG, blood gas, and chest X-ray were completely normal. He did test positive for Flu A and a right ear infection (culprit of our fever). For those of you who don’t know- febrile seizures can occur when you have a rapid increase in temperature. We were monitored at the children’s ER and placed up for discharge.
The ER physician came in and said that he does not believe that Lathan lost pulse because his labs were all normal. All I can say is, but GOD! My son did not have a pulse. I have been in the medical field long enough to know. We were discharged later that evening and were able to spend Christmas with our family.
Now, let’s skip to Gods testimony. While discussing the events with the family, I asked Blake what made him step back. I figured it was due to the severity and urgent nature of everything going on. He told me of the older gentleman that came to his side. He said, “I moved after the older gentleman came to my side because I thought he could help. I figured he was a doctor or something.” It was at that point that I asked, “What man are you taking about?” He looked at my puzzled and said, “The older man. I can tell you exactly what he looked like.” I then said, “BLAKE. THERE WAS NO MAN. I would know if there were a man to my left because I was right there. I didn’t leave Lathan’s side. I would know if someone were right there with him.”
GOD IS SO GOOD Y’ALL. We stand in belief that he sent a guardian angel to touch and heal our son! And for that reason, we will always be grateful.
God is forever on our side. He loves us. Choose Him and you will receive everlasting life. We will forever show gratitude for him saving our son.
Ashley Gowens Howell
Calhoun