DEAR EDITOR:
We would like to thank everyone for supporting our family during our time of grief. Our hearts have been filled with gratitude as we have listened to your kind stories, read your sweet notes and felt the awesome power of your many prayers.
Mike loved this community and was dedicated to serving its citizens. Many of his efforts were public. However, just as many were private and only known to Mike and the lives he touched. Mike's reward was often only knowing that he had made a difference.
In II Timothy, 4:7-8, Paul mentions "fighting the good fight." We gather much peace knowing that Mike also fought the good fight. Mike will be sorely missed, but his legacy of kindness and dedication will continue on for many years to come. He will forever remain in our hearts, as will each of you who shared your comforting love during this difficult time.
Thank you and please continue to remember us in your prayers.
Pete and Mary Ruth Garigan
Calhoun