DEAR EDITOR:
As a new resident of your town, I have been pleasantly surprised with how well everything seems to be run.
That is, until I recently received an extremely egregious speeding violation just outside the downtown area.
The speed limit on South Wall Street very abruptly changes to 35, which is very low for a street of that width and with the volume of cars it has. Last week I was fined $90 for “speeding” when I was still driving far slower than the surrounding traffic. In fact, I was passed by a large truck right before the officer pulled ME over for “speeding.”
The last straw, however, was when I went online to try and pay this bill. I was then presented with a “service fee” of $8.40! I feel that the speeding fine was egregious in the first place, and now I am being asked to pay an extra service fee for the “privilege” of paying my speeding fine!
This entire experience has left a very bad taste in my mouth, which is a shame because I have been very impressed with the city until now. I will be advising all of my friends to avoid that part of town if they want to avoid getting fined so egregiously.
Dr. Rowan Johnson
Calhoun