I’m not a trendy person. I admit it. I don’t listen to the latest popular music, I don’t know the lyrics to new rap songs, I don’t wear the coolest clothes and I don’t binge watch the newest, most talked-about TV shows.
Here are a few trends that some folks have taken a little too far ...
Crypto — It seems like every 30-year-old guy with a Coinbase account and $27 worth of Bitcoin thinks he’s a big shot Wall Street trader now. Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now and it may pay off for some folks down the road. I guess I’m not a numbers guy so I don’t really understand any of it, but I’m sure some 22-year-old will become a millionaire overnight because he invested in some obscure crypto and I’ll be mad that I didn’t jump on the trend like everyone else.
Bourbon — Now bourbon’s been around for a very long time, but it seems like a lot of people nowadays think it’s trendy to be a bourbon “connoisseur” and to pay tons of money for expensive bottles that line shelves in their house or “man cave.” And when guests come over, they love showing off their collection and telling people this bottle of so-and-so was aged 50 years and it’s very rare and they feel fancy. I moved to Georgia from Kentucky and I appreciate the history of bourbon and I enjoy drinking bourbon myself. But I don’t like that it’s a fad. Drink it because you really like it, not because you think it’ll impress people.
Yellowstone — It seems like almost everyone in the country is a huge fan of the show “Yellowstone” right now. It stars Kevin Costner as a quiet but brooding rancher and follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers. I’ve only watched a couple episodes and they were very good. The writing is great, it’s got some fantastic characters and, of course, the scenery is stunning. I can see why people love the show. So while “Yellowstone” enjoys its immense popularity, prepare for some folks to pretend they’re ranchers with one acre and a single cow. Remember when “The Karate Kid” first came out and you and all your friends thought you were blackbelts? Well, “Yellowstone” has that effect on adults.
Luxury brands — Name brand apparel and accessories have been around for quite a long time, but it seems that over the past few years people have gone brand CRAZY. It’s like everything they own has to reflect a famous luxury brand. Everyone’s got to have Gucci this and Louis Vuitton that. Or they’ve got to wear Chanel this or Dior that. And those brands and logos have to be plastered all over everything they use and wear. It’s as if they can’t quietly own this luxury brand. It has to be imprinted all over their clothes to let everyone know they own a Gucci track suit or a Chanel bag. And, truth be told, oftentimes it’s just a knockoff. This is one trend I hope goes away soon. It’s great if you can afford those brands, but the people who really have the money to buy those things don’t need to advertise it all the time.
White tops and khakis for family photos — I think we can all agree that this trend has served its purpose and run its course. Everyone in the state of Georgia has a photo on their wall where the whole family is on the beach in PCB and all the women are wearing white dresses and all the men are wearing white shirts and khakis. Maybe we should come up with a new look for family photos. Just to mix things up.
Elaborate gender reveals — I’ve spoken on this topic before but some of y’all didn’t get the memo. We know that the birth of a child is a very special occasion for any family, but the world doesn’t need a huge spectacle to find out the gender of your baby. Just tell us. “Mark and I are having a little girl. We’re so #Blessed.” That’s it. That’s all you have to say. Do you really need to pull a catfish out the creek, cut open its belly and find a blue or a pink golf ball in there? Do you really need a tractor to drag an oak tree out the ground and have its roots be pink or blue to everyone’s amazement? No. Please stop.
Going LIVE! — In this age of social media and videos of all our activities, it’s become very trendy for folks to go live with real-time videos of sporting events, special occasions and a host of other activities. But there’s SO MANY live videos. Here’s the thing. If you’re witnessing an erupting volcano or a tidal wave that’s washing buildings away, PLEASE go live. But we don’t need a live video of your visit to the dentist or your trip to the gas station.
Influencers — Nothing’s more trendy right now than people THINKING they’re social media influencers. Just because you have 76 followers on Instagram doesn’t mean you’re an influencer. And stop making posts saying “everybody’s been asking me to post about so and so” because NO ONE has asked. You just want to make that video. Don’t pretend like your “fans” have been clamoring for content. When you’ve got a million followers, then I’ll change my tune.