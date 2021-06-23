Would You Like to Have Big Muscles? Is that an easy question to answer?
Most young boys would love to have muscles and be strong. Then you would think that all fellows would have muscles.
When you watch sporting events like the NBA playoffs, the College World Series, and the MLB ballgames the players like to show off their big arms.
Their athletic abilities are a joy to watch. Only a few people are able to do some of the things that they can do.
Were they born with those muscles, and those great skills? No, they had to develop those muscles and skills. They went through some challenging times.
They spent many hours in the weight room. They spent many hours working on practicing those moves. They played many games, and faced some toug competition to learn the game.
They overcame injuries, discouragements, and tough breaks. Most of their friends quit along the way. But they kept fighting, to be able to reach their goals.
The Christian life is like that also. Everybody would like to have those spiritual muscles. You can see those strengths in some special people.
Actually they are not special. They are the result of watching God bring them through difficult times. They spent many hours studying the Bible, praying, and learning from some Godly people.
They also overcame setbacks, discouragements, and bad treatments. And they knew that their team would win in the end.
For muscles to grow, they must have resistance. So, just as weights develop physical muscles, the Christian faces challenges to grow spiritual muscles.
Are you willing to face those challenges? God will give you the strength, but you need to be willing to do the work.