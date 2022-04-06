The NFL is getting ready to hold their draft. Each team is putting many hours of preparation into the job of drafting the right players.
The coaches, the general managers, and the owners get together with their scouts to decide which of the prospects fits their system.
Each team has a plan, or you could say belief system to win the championship. This is true for the NBA, and major league baseball. In football, some teams believe that defense is the way to win. Others go for the high scoring offense.
In basketball, some teams want a great big man to build their team around. While others prefer to be a guard oriented team.
Baseball teams now seem to be more interested in homerun hitters, with pitching after that.
Businesses also have a belief system. Some want the cheapest product, and depend on more sales.
Others are called high end products that are much more expensive, and better quality.
What would you say was your belief system?
Many people have the goal of reaching heaven. There are different belief systems to getting there.
Most religions base their system on the individual being good. Some expect high standards, while others hope that their god will grade on the curve.
Those that use the Bible as their belief system have some different views among themselves.
Some want to pick the parts they like, and ignore the rest.
The strict Bible believers go by the Word of the Bible as God’s word.
They believe that God’s Son, Jesus, died on the cross for the sins of the world. They believe that each person asking Jesus to forgive their sin, and thanking Jesus for that will go to heaven one day.
Maybe the Falcons will never draft you. But you can join Jesus team anytime you choose to do it.