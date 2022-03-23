TOBI Says: Will you guarantee to win? Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There were a number of college basketball coaches fired last week. Their teams did not do well enough for the administrations.Many candidates will be interview for the vacancies. All of them will be asked if they can coach a winning team.Would you hire a possible coach that thinks he may be able to do the job? Not a very good chance that a candidate like that will be hired.What about other areas of life like that? For example, how about your car? Would you take your car to a mechanic that thinks he can fix your car?Would you go to a doctor that has an idea about your illness? Would you have a builder that has not built a house, build one for you?Those are questions to answer. A person should know their business.Well how about a question like, how do you get to heaven? Who would you ask?Most religions say you need to work hard. But how hard is hard? Doing good deeds are nice, but how many do you need to do?One man said, if you do good you may get to heaven, or maybe you will just live on earth.Some religions set rules to follow. How many do you have to follow. Some write their own book.Did you notice, most do not guarantee heaven. Not much of a choice.The Bible says that these things were written that you may KNOW you have eternal life. Sounds like the coach that will get hired.You choose to follow the one that hopes, maybe, possibly, will work. Or the one that says, this is the way? Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.