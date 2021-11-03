Houston won the American league championship. The Atlanta Braves won the National league championship.
They can celebrate their victories, and their championship accomplishments. The fans enjoyed their highs and lows of the season, and the World series. It was two excellent teams battling to the end.
These were not all star teams. The victory was not just a couple of stars at work. It was a team effort. Every player on each team had a part in the accomplishments.
You understand this, if you have been on a team. Your team may be in school, at work, or on a ballfield. But the team is dependent on each person doing their part to reach the goal.
It is always great to be on a team, and share in the work and challenges to achieve the goal.
Those are some of the joys of life. Take time to enjoy each victory.
The Christian life is like that also. There are victories in the Christian life. Many of them are with the Christian community. It may be a church, or other Christian organization, or a group of believers praying for an individual request.
Each Christian is a part of the team. Each one has a different job, and different part in the events and happenings.
Each Christian can share in the joy and peace in seeing God at work, and being a part of his ministry. Do not miss the opportunity to be a part of what God is going to do.