TOBI Says: Who wants to win? May 18, 2022 Everybody likes to win. Everybody likes to be on the winning team.Are you competitive? A competitive person wants to win every time. They want to win at any game, and want their team to win every time.It does not matter what sport, or what activity they are participating in today, they have to win.Not everybody is that competitive. But all do want to be on the winning team. It is always more fun to win. A team that loses every game, will quickly lose some players.Passion is different than being competitive. Passion is a love for the game. Some people love baseball, while others prefer basketball, or football.You may participate in several activities or sports. But each person still has a favorite.If you are passionate about sports, or movies, or video games, or getting good grades, you will spend much more time with that area of interest.You can be competitive in many activities, but your passion will be the activity where you spend the most time.Passion drives you to learn more, to get better, or to grow more in your chosen area.For a Christian, passion drives the person to evaluate their Christian life. Is that life the same as other parts of their life? Or is that area a true passion? You make the choice for yourself.