TOBI Says: Who is your teammate? Sep 28, 2022 47 min ago

Everybody has been a part of a team picking process. Two people get to choose who they want on their team.The first choice seems kind of easy. The best athlete is picked to start an easily better team.After that choices are made for other reasons. Sometimes that best friend gets picked, though he might not be very good.Sometimes a better player is skipped, because of his manners or attitude that are trouble for his teammates.Other players may be picked for the opposite reason. They are great to have on your team. Others you like but they just do not show themselves when you need them. Always some excuse to miss the game.And then near the end, a good leader divides up the rest of the players so that no one is given the stigma of being the last one chosen.How do these things compare with real life? You do not necessarily pick a team. But everybody does choose their close friends, and those to associate with regularly.Everybody likes to be around that charismatic personality. They are outgoing, popular, and great to be around.Some just seem to be special friends. Other people seem to be avoided, because of their attitude. Still others are not chosen because you cannot depend on them.Some need to be included, because they need to be a part of the team.Who is on your team? Who do you need to include on your team?Make yours a winning team, regardless of the score. The best winning is life, and being a part of God's team.