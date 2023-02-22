Tobi
As you look around our country, and the world, you hear of many gods. Everybody has some god.
Some people worship animals, some stars, some ideas, some money, and others themselves.
People are very religious. Religion means to follow a system of values and beliefs.
They can be religious in many different ways. There are denominations, organizations, teams, and activities.
How do you decide which god you will follow?
Many folks follow their parent’s beliefs. This can mean their church beliefs, their college choice, or maybe their business interests.
There are fanatics in all these areas. Fans follow sports, as well as cults, and other goals.
Getting to heaven would be a common goal for many. There are many choices available.
Another goal that many choose to follow is, how much money can you make?
The Bible says that there is one God. The difference in Christianity is that their God has a love for his people.
Jesus proved that when he died on the cross for the sins of the people.
Christianity also teaches that all have sinned. That is not a popular choice for some people. They do not like to be told that they have done something wrong.
Christianity teaches changed lives. It is a walk with Jesus. It does not make you perfect, but it does give a different want to. It means that you are special to God, and he cherishes you.
What are your values and beliefs? Your god will affect your choices. Be sure and check the Bible for some answers to some of your questions.
