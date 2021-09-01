The college football season has started. Everybody has their favorite team. Some teams always seem to be in the top rankings. They have the best coaches.
The great coaches do not play in the games. They draw the plays, and the game plans. But the players have to carry out those plans.
You have teachers like that also. They know how to do the math problems. Their job is to teach you the methods to solve the problems. You need to listen, and follow their plans to be successful.
The English teacher teaches you the proper use of punctuation. You must follow those instructions to write a paper properly so that others can understand what you are saying.
The coach calling the plays is usually in the press box high above the stadium. He can see more of the field than the players. He knows each player, and their abilities.
He calls the play that he thinks will be successful for the team. There are other plays that will be good, but he wants the best play for the specific time.
The Christian life is like that also. God is the coach. He can see life from a better view. He wants the best plan, not just a plan.
You have many choices in life. Some are better than others. God will not make you do what he wants you to do . He wants you to choose to do it. Later on in life you will see why he chose that plan for you.
A friend lost his keys. He spent thirty minutes looking for them. As he headed out on his trip, there had been a wreck.
It happened thirty minutes before he got there.
You may say it just happened that way. But the Christian can say that it was God guiding him.
Who is your coach? Is he the best coach for you? God has a plan for everybody. But each person must choose to follow his directions. God’s plan is abundant life and joy. Do not settle for cope, and enough to be okay.