There was a question on Facebook. People were asked to name the most famous person that they had met. Then they went on to describe the event.
Some met a movie star. Others met a famous football or baseball player. Others had met a president. They all considered it a special occasion. They had fond memories of the time and place.
In the Bible, there are some famous meetings. They were special to the person having the meeting. The most spectacular was Saul on the road to Damascus. The bright light stopped him in his tracks.
He was blinded by the light, and then Jesus spoke to him! The event changed his life. He became one of most avid followers of Jesus. You might say he was the best known Christian witness for Jesus of all time.
Another example was John the Baptist. He was telling people that Jesus would come, when Jesus came to him by the river to be baptised. He was humbled by meeting Jesus. John was one of the disciples that met Jesus after he had died on the cross, and rose from the grave.
John was very old when Jesus came to him, and him the revelation that became the last book in the Bible. That book would tell the world about the future events to come in the latter days.
All of those are special. They were kind of glamorous. But they are the exception. Most Christians meet Jesus is in a quiet place. Usually it was a friend or acquaintance that took the time to tell them about God’s love, and Jesus paying the price for their sin.
Whether you meet Jesus in a tragic event, or a difficult time, or with a friend it will change your life. You may not remember the details, or even where you were, but you will be glad you did.
So as you celebrate the Christmas season, take time to make sure you have met Jesus in person.