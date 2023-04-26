As a child you are under the responsibility of your parents' rules. When you go to school, the teachers and the principal make the rules to follow.

In high school, there are more rules. The coaches decide who makes the team, and who plays. The band leader chooses the students, the chorus and other leaders again make the rules.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In