As a child you are under the responsibility of your parents' rules. When you go to school, the teachers and the principal make the rules to follow.
In high school, there are more rules. The coaches decide who makes the team, and who plays. The band leader chooses the students, the chorus and other leaders again make the rules.
What about on the job. The boss and the company set the policies to follow.
Start your own business. The business owner will tell you that they are controlled by the job. There are orders to fill, machines to fix, and things that just have to be done.
What about religion? Most religions dictate things to do to make it with a maybe you will.
In all those activities, you and your feelings are on your own. Nobody knows about what that person said to you, or how that fellow bullied you, or what another student said to you to make you feel bad.
This is where Christianity is different. God knows all about your feelings. And better yet He cares about how you feel.
When you become a child of God by asking Jesus to forgive your sin, Jesus comes to live with you, and care about you. No other God wants to do for you. The others want you to do for them.
God understands you. He cares about you. The relationship you have with Jesus is different than any other one. There are things you chose to do because you want to do them. Following the rules is not always a bad thing.
A loving person guiding you, will give joy to following the right rules. Jesus is that one.