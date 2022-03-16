TOBI Says: Who is a winner? Mar 16, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last weekend there were many college basketball conference tournaments.The tournaments produced a winner. All the other teams ended their season with a loss. Does that mean that they were not winners?They were all sad because they lost that last game. But there were many winners.Many of those teams will get to play in the NCAA tournament. Even there most will end their season with a loss. But getting to the tournament, makes them special ballplayers, and teams.Life produces emotions like this also. It may be on the job, at school, or on the ballfield. You may feel like a winner. Some will always have the feeling like they cannot, or did not win.Everybody can be a winner. Each person accomplishes many things. Some are recognized by the public, and others are only noticed by a few.The Christian is a winner for being on God’s team. God can accomplish many things in the life of each one. I guess you could say that going to heaven one day could be called the championship.Are you a winner? You can be. The choice is up to you. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.