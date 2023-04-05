Ronald Acuna Jr. is a star on the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Do you watch him? Do you just watch him?
Do you watch him in the outfield, running the bases, and sitting in the dugout? Maybe that is a little silly.
Everybody wants to see what he is going to do. But his job is only part of the story for the team. The team has lots of players. They need good pitching. They need more hitters than that one star.
They need to field a full team to make it to the World Series. Yes, Mr. Acuna is a needed star. He must do his job for them to win. But for a team to make it to the World Series, it takes a team of players. Each one must do his special job.
Church and God’s family are like that also. There are preachers, and teachers. But a team is much more than those few. Others need to do their job for a church or ministry to succeed.
Spectators are great at a game. They can be good support for the team. But the players still must do their jobs. God’s family works like that also. Each Christian has a special job. Each one is needed, and must do their part.
The preacher is the leader, and he is most visible. The rest of the team is the Christians teaching, and praying, and growing, and going. God has a job for you. Are you able and willing to do your part?