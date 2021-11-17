TOBI Says: Who do you follow? Nov 17, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The question is who do you follow, or who do you pattern your life after?A young boy bats like his favorite baseball player. A young person will talk like a famous person.Most children act like their parents, or teacher, or coach. They will follow a leader, or someone that has lots of emotion.Sadly there is a television commercial that tells young people to not act, and look like their parents. It is really saying things like, do not be courteous, or kind, or think about others.People judge you by the way you act and behave. They also set a higher standard for those that say they are Christians.Some of those people attack Christians because they are ignorant or jealous.The goal of each Christian is to know what Jesus said and did. And then to live in a way that is a good example to those around them.The Christian does those things because that is who they are, not because they are giving a show.Christians will not always do right. Sometimes they even choose to do wrong things. But they do not quit.Who do you follow? Who do others say you follow? Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.