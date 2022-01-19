TOBI Says: Who do you depend on in difficult times? Jan 19, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The snow this week was fun on Sunday. On Monday things were more difficult. Some people had to go to work, and others to school.Some people had to weather several inches of snow, to get somewhere. Others just had some wet ground to get out.Life is like that. Some people have some big problems. And others seem to get by without many troubles.What seems big to one person, is just a minor issue to someone else. Different things are important to different people.The real question for each person is, who do you trust?When you face a major problem in your life, who do you or who can you turn to for help?The world laughs at God, or someone that trusts in God. But most turn to God, or a Christian, when they think all is lost.Do you think He listens then?The Christian always depends on God, and when trouble comes, he knows God will be there for him.You can turn to God today. Or you can face the problems alone. He wants you to trust Him now. Do not wait until it is too late.God loves you. He wants to be there for you. Then you can always depend on Him being there for you. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.