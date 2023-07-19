Most Vacation Bible schools start out with the pledge to the American flag. It is to show respect for the country and the freedoms the people have.

Then they salute the Christian flag. This is to show respect for Jesus, and his plan of salvation. After that is the salute to the Bible. You could call it the answer book.

