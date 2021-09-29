Last weekend was the Heartland marathon in Omaha, Nebraska. There are other places that use the name heartland.
There was a good crowd at the marathon, and it was a good course. You could say there was nothing special.
The Gallop building was near the start. Known around the country for the Gallop polls. A few blocks away was the baseball stadium. It is where the College World series is played. A goal for most college baseball teams.
The Omaha zoo is ranked number one in the country.
The local people are very proud of their town, their people, and their accomplishments.
There are no famous people, no known millionaires, and no large city attractions.
You could say that they represent many other cities around the country. These places make up the heart of the United States. Normal people that enjoy life, like where they live, and do not need to be nationally known.
The Christian life is like that. Christians do not strive to be millionaires, or famous, or nationally known.
They want to live their life where they are, and enjoy the things they have, and live a life pleasing to the Lord Jesus Christ. You could say that they have a heart for Jesus. What are your goals?